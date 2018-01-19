Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

Qiarq . arquitectura+design
Arquitetos em Viseu
    • bels interiores, Qiarq . arquitectura+design Qiarq . arquitectura+design Corredor, hall e escadasCómodas e estantes Madeira Branco
    bels interiores, Qiarq . arquitectura+design Qiarq . arquitectura+design Corredor, hall e escadasCabides e guarda-roupas Madeira Acabamento em madeira
    bels interiores, Qiarq . arquitectura+design Qiarq . arquitectura+design Corredor, hall e escadasCabides e guarda-roupas Madeira Acabamento em madeira
    +18
    bels interiores
    Raiz, Qiarq . arquitectura+design Qiarq . arquitectura+design Stands de automóveis mediterrânicos Madeira Multicolor
    Raiz, Qiarq . arquitectura+design Qiarq . arquitectura+design Centros Comerciais industriais Azulejo Verde
    Raiz, Qiarq . arquitectura+design Qiarq . arquitectura+design Centros Comerciais industriais Madeira Acabamento em madeira
    +14
    Raiz
    Espaço S, Qiarq . arquitectura+design Qiarq . arquitectura+design Espaços de restauração minimalistas Pedra Branco
    Espaço S, Qiarq . arquitectura+design Qiarq . arquitectura+design Espaços de restauração minimalistas Mármore Branco
    Espaço S, Qiarq . arquitectura+design Qiarq . arquitectura+design Espaços de restauração minimalistas Mármore Branco
    +20
    Espaço S
    casa coli - interiores, Qiarq . arquitectura+design Qiarq . arquitectura+design Jardins de pedras Pedra Bege
    casa coli - interiores, Qiarq . arquitectura+design Qiarq . arquitectura+design Salas de jantar minimalistas Betão Cinzento
    casa coli - interiores, Qiarq . arquitectura+design Qiarq . arquitectura+design Corredores, halls e escadas minimalistas Betão Cinzento
    +8
    casa coli - interiores
    casa coli, Qiarq . arquitectura+design Qiarq . arquitectura+design Casas unifamilares Betão Branco
    casa coli, Qiarq . arquitectura+design Qiarq . arquitectura+design Casas unifamilares Betão armado Cinzento
    casa coli, Qiarq . arquitectura+design Qiarq . arquitectura+design Casas unifamilares Madeira Branco
    +9
    casa coli
    casa jojo, Qiarq . arquitectura+design Qiarq . arquitectura+design Armários de cozinha Mármore Cinzento
    casa jojo, Qiarq . arquitectura+design Qiarq . arquitectura+design Sala de estarTV e mobiliário Madeira Bege
    casa jojo, Qiarq . arquitectura+design Qiarq . arquitectura+design Sala de estarAcessórios e Decoração Fibra natural Bege
    +6
    casa jojo
    Mostrar todos os 9 projetos

    Em 2013 começaram os primeiros rabiscos, contudo é só no início de 2018 e após alguns anos de experiência, que a Qiarq tenta sair da incubadora e lançar-se ao mundo.

    Ainda que a dar os primeiros passos enquanto marca individual, agarra-se à experiência dos seus colaboradores e à vontade de abraçar novos desafios, e tenta conquistar o seu lugar no mercado oferecendo um serviço diferenciado apoiado em pilares estruturais que julgam ser os mais genuínos e eficazes para desenvolver a arte de desenhar arquitectura.

    A Qiarq está aí e mostra a materialização de alguns sonhos que as pessoas gentilmente lhe contaram. Porque sim, a arquitectura não é possível sem as pessoas e sem os seus sonhos.

    qi - sinónimo de energia. Energia da arquitectura. Energia do design. Energia da linguagem. Energia da luz. Energia da sombra. Energia da cadeira. Energia do pavimento. Energia da luminária. Energia da terra. Energia da Vida.

    arq - sinónimo de arquitectura e tudo o que lhe está intrínseco.

    qiarq pretende fazer arquitectura na sua mais simples forma de energia e baseada em princípios como equilíbrio, simplicidade, harmonia, geometria, rigor, rectidão e frontalidade.


    In 2013 the first scribbles began, but it is only in early 2018 and after a few years of experience that Qiarq tries to get out of the incubator and launch itself into the world.
    Although taking the first steps as an individual brand, it takes hold of the employees' experience and the willingness to embrace new challenges, and tries to win its place in the market by offering a differentiated service based on structural pillars that they consider to be the most genuine and effective to develop the art of drawing architecture.

    Qiarq is here and shows the materialization of some dreams that people kindly told us. And yes, architecture is not possible without people and without their dreams.

    qi - synonymous of energy. Architecture energy. Design energy. Energy of language. Energy of light. Shadow’s energy. Energy of the chair. Energy of the pavement. Energy of the luminaire. Energy of earth. Energy of Life.

    arq - synonymous of architecture and everything that is intrinsic to it.

    qiarq aims to make architecture in its simplest form of energy and based on principles such as balance, simplicity, harmony, geometry, rigor, straightness and frontality.

    Serviços
    • Arquitectura
    • Reabilitação
    • Design de Interiores
    • Design de Produto
    • Design de Mobiliário
    • Decoração
    Áreas servidas
    • Viseu
    • Aveiro
    • Porto
    • Coimbra
    • Guarda
    • Portugal
    Endereço
    3510 Viseu
    Portugal
    +351-918182867 qiarq.com
