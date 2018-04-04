Presprop offer New Build properties ("Key In Hand"), our international clients have the peace of mind knowing that we are committed to accompanying quality Portugal Property from concept to delivery within budget.
- Serviços
- New Home Construction
- Custom Homes
- Building Design
- Kitchen Design
- Bathroom Design
- Floor Plans
- House Plans
- 3D Rendering
- Architectural Design
- Architectural Drawings
- Deck Design
- Drafting
- Energy-Efficient Homes
- Floor Leveling
- Foundation Construction
- Garage Building
- Garage Design
- Guesthouse Design & Construction
- Landscape Plans
- Lighting Design
- Lighting Installation
- Modular Home Additions
- Multigenerational Homes
- Outdoor Lighting Design
- Pool House Design & Construction
- Porch Design & Construction
- Shed Design & Construction
- Site Planning
- Space Planning
- Staircase Design
- Swimming Pool Construction
- Mostrar tudo os 31 serviços
- Áreas servidas
- São Martinho do Porto
- Nazaré
- Foz do Arelho
- Alcobaça
- Endereço
-
Largo 28 Maio, Lote 2H R/C
2460-682 São Martinho Do Porto
Portugal
+351-262980576 www.portugal-construction.com