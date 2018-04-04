Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

Presprop – Portugal Construction
Construtores em São Martinho Do Porto
Visão geral 6Projetos (6) 0Livros de ideias (0)
Avaliações (0)
Projetos

    • Almeida Garrett II, Presprop - Portugal Construction Presprop - Portugal Construction Casas modernas
    Almeida Garrett II, Presprop - Portugal Construction Presprop - Portugal Construction Casas modernas
    Almeida Garrett II, Presprop - Portugal Construction Presprop - Portugal Construction Casas modernas
    +34
    Almeida Garrett II
    Infante II, Presprop - Portugal Construction Presprop - Portugal Construction Moradias
    Infante II, Presprop - Portugal Construction Presprop - Portugal Construction Moradias
    Infante II, Presprop - Portugal Construction Presprop - Portugal Construction Moradias
    +37
    Infante II
    Caravela, Presprop - Portugal Construction Presprop - Portugal Construction Casas modernas
    Caravela, Presprop - Portugal Construction Presprop - Portugal Construction Casas modernas
    Caravela, Presprop - Portugal Construction Presprop - Portugal Construction Casas modernas
    +25
    Caravela
    Infante, Presprop - Portugal Construction Presprop - Portugal Construction Moradias
    Infante, Presprop - Portugal Construction Presprop - Portugal Construction Moradias
    Infante, Presprop - Portugal Construction Presprop - Portugal Construction Moradias
    +21
    Infante
    Almeida Garrett, Presprop - Portugal Construction Presprop - Portugal Construction Casas modernas
    Almeida Garrett, Presprop - Portugal Construction Presprop - Portugal Construction Salas de jantar modernas
    Almeida Garrett, Presprop - Portugal Construction Presprop - Portugal Construction Cozinhas modernas
    +10
    Almeida Garrett
    Wellness Retreat , Presprop - Portugal Construction Presprop - Portugal Construction Casas modernas
    Wellness Retreat , Presprop - Portugal Construction Presprop - Portugal Construction Casas modernas
    Wellness Retreat , Presprop - Portugal Construction Presprop - Portugal Construction Casas modernas
    +16
    Wellness Retreat

    Presprop offer New Build properties ("Key In Hand"), our international clients have the peace of mind knowing that we are committed to accompanying quality Portugal Property from concept to delivery within budget.

    Serviços
    • New Home Construction
    • Custom Homes
    • Building Design
    • Kitchen Design
    • Bathroom Design
    • Floor Plans
    • House Plans
    • 3D Rendering
    • Architectural Design
    • Architectural Drawings
    • Deck Design
    • Drafting
    • Energy-Efficient Homes
    • Floor Leveling
    • Foundation Construction
    • Garage Building
    • Garage Design
    • Guesthouse Design & Construction
    • Landscape Plans
    • Lighting Design
    • Lighting Installation
    • Modular Home Additions
    • Multigenerational Homes
    • Outdoor Lighting Design
    • Pool House Design & Construction
    • Porch Design & Construction
    • Shed Design & Construction
    • Site Planning
    • Space Planning
    • Staircase Design
    • Swimming Pool Construction
    • Mostrar tudo os 31 serviços
    Áreas servidas
    • São Martinho do Porto
    • Nazaré
    • Foz do Arelho
    • Alcobaça
    Endereço
    Largo 28 Maio, Lote 2H R/C
    2460-682 São Martinho Do Porto
    Portugal
    +351-262980576 www.portugal-construction.com
