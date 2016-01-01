Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

arriba architects
Arquitetos em Lisboa
    ar·ri·ba (ə-rē′bə)

    interj.

    - From Portuguese: “arriba”: High and Steep Coast Line, High River Margin, Steep Cliffs to the Sea.

    -Used as an exclamation of pleasure, approval, or elation.

    Architecture surrounds you every minute. At Arriba we want to enhance how you experience everyday life through the reinterpretation of the spaces you live in, from the door handle, to the room, to the city. We want you to take a step further and enjoy all of what a perfectly tailored space has to offer.

    Through international experience, the 2 founders José and Filipe, have acquired in Zurich, São Paulo, Porto and Lisbon, Arriba will deliver the know-how and expertise of a bigger architecture firm, while guaranteeing the proximity that characterizes a small-scale practice.

    We are committed to do so with a low budget, without ever compromising the quality of the final built work. Through our  relationships with the best suppliers and contractors we will be able to ensure the best execution for your projects.

    Our practice follows a two-way process: you set your requests and this will be a dynamic experience where we solve problems and make decisions together. We want you to take pleasure in discussing the ideas, leaving the heavy work to us.

    Áreas servidas
    Portugal
    Endereço
    1000 Lisboa
    Portugal
    www.arriba.pt
    Propriedade legal

    All rights reserved. © 2016 arriba arquitectos.

