My name is Itay and I am a street and interior photographer.
Born and raised in Tel Aviv and now located in Porto.
My philosophy in interior photography is to create a warm and cozy feeling and making homes look real, authentic, and lived-in.
except for the composition and the storytelling, in my projects, you will see how I'm focusing on producing quality natural light.
Let me make the most out of your space.
- Serviços
- photography
- Áreas servidas
- 4250-355
- Prémios
- street photography exhibitions in many different galleries.
- Endereço
Porto 4250-355
Portugal
+351-910407690 itay-peleg.com