Itp photography
Fotógrafos em 4250-355
    My name is Itay and I am a street and interior photographer.

    Born and raised in Tel Aviv and now located in Porto.

    My philosophy in interior photography is to create a warm and cozy feeling and making homes look real, authentic, and lived-in.
    except for the composition and the storytelling, in my projects, you will see how I'm focusing on producing quality natural light.

    Let me make the most out of your space.

    Serviços
    photography
    Áreas servidas
    4250-355
    Prémios
    street photography exhibitions in many different galleries.
    Endereço
    Porto 4250-355
    Portugal
    +351-910407690 itay-peleg.com
