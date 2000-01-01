Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

    Porventura is a Portuguese brand at the intersection of national and global design. Born in 2017, it has been reinventing traditional lines ever since. With a touch of whimsical, it challenges people’s notions of routine actions like to sleep, sit, eat or work. Through the use of classic elements - starting with solid wood, but including fabrics, cork, metal, and others; and focusing on ergonomic techniques Porventura balances unexpected concepts, creating pieces that live in harmony with contemporary home life. There’s a deep sense of collaboration at our core; everything you find here comes as a result of partnership between our award-winning designers and the talent, skill and know-how of seasoned craftspeople. Because, at Porventura, user experience is so meaningful, we invite you to browse this catalogue with curious eyes and see and feel our products in-store.

    Serviços
    Furniture design
    Áreas servidas
    World Wide
    Endereço
    Rua Prior do Crato 1D
    1350-359 Lisboa, Portugal
    Portugal
    +351-937668339 www.porventura.pt
    Propriedade legal

    FGV - Design de Mobiliário, Lda

