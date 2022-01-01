Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

Lola Cwikowski Studio
Arquitetos de interiores em Lisboa, Portugal
Avaliações (1)
    • Lola Cwikowski Studio is an interior architecture and design practice specializing in residential renovation and furnishing projects in Portugal. Our Lisbon-based studio elevates homes into spaces that are both beautiful and highly functional, fostering delightful interactions between people and their environs. We create welcoming interiors grounded in minimalism, leveraging our dual expertise in renovation and furnishing.


    Our experience in project management, spatial organization, and honest materials is complemented by an eye for unique, locally-produced, and secondhand furniture and decor. We are equally at ease designing for new construction or thoughtful renovation, and relish finding the subtle equilibrium between traditional features and modern comforts.


    Respect for people and the planet, and proximity to craft and materials, drives us. We prioritize sustainable furniture, solutions, and materials and work with talented and trusted builders. We produce custom furniture pieces with local craftspeople and materials, imparting Portuguese soul into each project. Our office is located in a traditional Portuguese vila in Graça, enlivened by carpenters, creatives, residents, and summer lunches under the grapevine.

    Serviços
    • Architectura de Interiores
    • Design de Interiores
    Áreas servidas
    • Lisboa
    • Portugal
    • Comporta
    • Cascais
    • Sintra
    • Setubal
    • Almada
    • Seixal
    Endereço
    1170-113 Lisboa, Portugal
    Portugal
    +351-963787268 www.lolacwikowski.com
    Lúcia Nascimento
    Graças à Lola Cwikowski Studio o nosso apartamento recém adquirido transformou-se no apartamento confortável e acolhedor que procurávamos. A comunicação entre nós foi fácil e eficaz. A Lola Cwikowski foi sempre sensível aos nosso desejos e preocupações. O seu profissionalismo permitiu que nela depositássemos toda a nossa confiança.
    há mais de 2 anos
    Data do projeto: Outubro 2018
