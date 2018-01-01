Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

Para garantir a melhor experiência em nossa plataforma, por favor faça o download de outros browsers gratuitamente. Basta clicar no ícone!

Espaços
Profissionais
Revista
DIY
Torne-se um profissional
Premium
Logout
FG+SG Architectural Photography
Fotógrafos em Lisbon
Visão geral 1Projetos (1) 0Livros de ideias (0)
Avaliações (8)
edit edit in admin Solicitar avaliação Novo projeto
Solicitar avaliação Editar perfil

Projetos

Novo projeto
  • Torne-se Premium
    • FG+SG Fotografia Aérea / Aerial Photography, FG+SG Architectural Photography FG+SG Architectural Photography Escolas clássicas
    FG+SG Fotografia Aérea / Aerial Photography, FG+SG Architectural Photography FG+SG Architectural Photography Hotéis eclécticos
    FG+SG Fotografia Aérea / Aerial Photography

    Fernando Guerra has been a pioneer in the way architecture is photographed and divulged. 15 years ago, he opened studio FG+SG together with his brother, and both are responsible in large part for the diffusion of Portuguese contemporary architecture in the last twelve years. 

    Fernando Guerra is an architectural photographer. His training, however, is as an architect. His gaze is divided between two distinct modes of constructing the world. Given this fact, he is in a prime position to personify the metamorphosis of the field of photography that will lead the practice of creating images to eventually identify itself, in part, with the field of architecture. 

    Fernando Guerra's work is regularly published in various national and international publications, in magazines such as Casabella, Wallpaper*, Dwell, Icon, Domus, A + U, among many others. FG+SG collaborates with various Portuguese architects such as Álvaro Siza, Carlos Castanheira, Manuel Mateus, Manuel Graça Dias, Gonçalo Byrne, ARX Portugal, João Luís Carrilho da Graça, Promontório Arquitectos, as well as international architects such as Márcio Kogan, Isay Weifeld, Arthur Casas, Zaha Hadid, Pei Cobb Freed & Partners, among others. 

    The website ultimasreportagens.com has become the starting point for consulting contemporary portuguese architecture with more than six hundred online features, as well as special articles and publications

    Serviços
    Architectural Photography
    Áreas servidas
    worldwide e Lisbon
    Prémios
    Canon has assembled a group of the world's leading professional photographers. Fernando Guerra was invited by Canon to join this international programme of photographers, thus becoming a member of the Explorers of Light group.
    Endereço
    Av. Roma 72 2 DT R
    1700-350 Lisboa Lisbon
    Portugal
    +351-916551164 www.ultimasreportagens.com
    Propriedade legal

    Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

    Avaliações

    dacruzphoto dacruzphoto
    fotógrafo 
    há mais de 3 anos
    Data do projeto: Julho 2018
    Editar
    Miguel Borges da Costa
    Fernando e Sérgio Guerra, muito profissionais, trabalho exemplar, fotografias de extrema qualidade com pontos de vista singulares e gosto pelo detalhe. Procuram primar pelo rigor e pelo bom serviço ao cliente. Recomendo.
    há 4 meses
    Carla Pica
    há cerca de 1 ano
    Mostrar todas as 8 avaliações
      Add SEO element