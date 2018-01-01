Fernando Guerra has been a pioneer in the way architecture is photographed and divulged. 15 years ago, he opened studio FG+SG together with his brother, and both are responsible in large part for the diffusion of Portuguese contemporary architecture in the last twelve years.

Fernando Guerra is an architectural photographer. His training, however, is as an architect. His gaze is divided between two distinct modes of constructing the world. Given this fact, he is in a prime position to personify the metamorphosis of the field of photography that will lead the practice of creating images to eventually identify itself, in part, with the field of architecture.

Fernando Guerra's work is regularly published in various national and international publications, in magazines such as Casabella, Wallpaper*, Dwell, Icon, Domus, A + U, among many others. FG+SG collaborates with various Portuguese architects such as Álvaro Siza, Carlos Castanheira, Manuel Mateus, Manuel Graça Dias, Gonçalo Byrne, ARX Portugal, João Luís Carrilho da Graça, Promontório Arquitectos, as well as international architects such as Márcio Kogan, Isay Weifeld, Arthur Casas, Zaha Hadid, Pei Cobb Freed & Partners, among others.

The website ultimasreportagens.com has become the starting point for consulting contemporary portuguese architecture with more than six hundred online features, as well as special articles and publications