Sustained by over 15 years of experience in every interior design field, the project Alice Blue is born with the goal to provide our clients absolutely wonderful designs. Our commitment is to treat any project as unique and demanding as any project deserves. Our personalized services goes from the first scratch to the final ensemble. Based in Lisbon, Portugal we deliver our services to every corner of the world.
- Serviços
- Design – Renovations – Decorations
- Áreas servidas
- Lisboa
- Endereço
-
1150 Lisboa
Portugal
www.aliceblue.pt