Varas Verdes
Design ecológico em Lisboa
    • Mercado Collection, Varas Verdes Varas Verdes QuartoCamas e cabeceiras Madeira Acabamento em madeira
    Mercado Collection, Varas Verdes Varas Verdes QuartoCamas e cabeceiras Madeira Acabamento em madeira
    Mercado Collection, Varas Verdes Varas Verdes CozinhaMesas e cadeiras Madeira Multicolor
    +4
    Mercado Collection
    POT, Varas Verdes Varas Verdes Piscina Cortiça Castanho
    POT, Varas Verdes Varas Verdes Varanda, marquise e terraçoMobiliário Cortiça Castanho
    POT, Varas Verdes Varas Verdes Varanda, marquise e terraçoMobiliário Cortiça Castanho
    +1
    POT

    Varas Verdes

    Concern for the impact on human life, Varas Verdes is a portuguese company in contribution to a healthier planet through several pratices of design and crafts.

    Ecothinking

    Our goal is simple: Collaboration. Working with designers and  craftsmanship, brands and our planet.

    Sustainable Resources

    Searching a way of making our action more friendly and take the best of local resources to minimize our footprint.

    Serviços
    Design & Crafts – Reuse.Recover
    Áreas servidas
    Worldwide
    Endereço
    Rua de Angola, Quinta da Ponte, Olival Basto
    2620-036 Lisboa
    Portugal
    +351-968852341 www.varasverdes.com
