RB architecture
Arquitetos em Praia Vitoria
Avaliações (4)
    Projetos de arquitetura | Design interiores | Decoração

    Apresentamos modelos virtuais, fotomontagens e desenhos para entendimento do projeto/conceito

    Acompanhamento de obra

    • Arquitetura
    • interiores
    • fiscalização
    • execução e acompanhamento obra
    Açores e praia vitoria
    • Designing Resilient Housing 
    • International Distinction on the Course final Projetc, by Open Online Academy, New York, with a project for housing in the Philippines
    • International Distinction on the Course final Projetc, by Open Online Academy, New York, 
    • How architecture can respond to the natural disasters, specifically typhoons in the Philippines.
    • Congratulation vote for the final masters project and international promotion of the city of Praia da Vitória and its wetland Paul da Praia da Vitória, October 2014;
    Rua de Jesus 99
    9760 Praia Vitoria
    Portugal
    +351-968577150 www.facebook.com/ritaborgesarch

