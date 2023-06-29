Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

Oloft
Designers de interiores e decoradores em Lisboa, Portugal
Projetos (32)
Avaliações (1)
Projetos

    • Quarto perfeito numa casa de sonho, Oloft Oloft Quarto principal
    +3
    Quarto perfeito numa casa de sonho
    +7
    WC _ Antes#Depois
    +2
    azul ganga
    Candeeiro e almofadas
    +9
    Blue Dream
    +1
    Kids rooms
    Mostrar todos os 32 projetos

    Arquitectura, Consultoria e Decoração. 

    Os detalhes são muito importantes para nós, queremos que se apaixone por cada detalhe, por cada produto, pela luz, pela co, ou seja por todos os recantos da sua casa. Esperamos que goste da aparência de luxo intemporal que transmite a nossa coleção e os nossos projectos de decoração e arquitectura

    Details have always mattered to us, we take pride in ensuring there is always something special to catch your attention, making you fall in love with every single item. So we hope you will notice the sprinkling of timeless luxury we have poured into our collection and into our decorating work.

    Putting together a warm and inviting home is a continuous passion of mine and I’m sure our products will make you understand just how much we love doing what we do!!Design Industrial e Design de Interiores

    Interior Design

    Product Design

    Homeware and Furniture Collection

    Custom made design signature pieces and furniture

    Serviços
    Interior Design | Product Design | Homeware and Furniture Collection | Custom made design signature pieces and furniture
    Áreas servidas
    Portugal | Deutschland
    Portugal – Germany
    • lisbon
    • Lisboa
    • Portugal
    Endereço
    1500-369 Lisboa
    Portugal
    +351-910203503 www.oloft.pt
    Propriedade legal

    1500-369 Lisboa Portugal

    Telf. +351 910 203 503

    Avaliações

    Oloft Oloft
    criatividade
    há 9 meses
    Data do projeto: Junho 2020
