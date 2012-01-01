Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

Para garantir a melhor experiência em nossa plataforma, por favor faça o download de outros browsers gratuitamente. Basta clicar no ícone!

Espaços
Profissionais
Revista
DIY
Torne-se um profissional
Premium
Logout
Casazul Studio
Designers em Fatima
Visão geral 0Projetos (0) 0Livros de ideias (0)
Avaliações (0)
edit edit in admin Solicitar avaliação Novo projeto
Solicitar avaliação Editar perfil
Novo projeto
  • Torne-se Premium
    • Clique para completar

    We are a multidisciplinary team that works Interiors and Concepts, (for Hospitality, Residential, Commercial, Exhibitions) - We love what we do! we love challenges, we love to meet the objective and dreams of our clients but design it to be even better. Our prize is a happy and satisfied customer, so we design happy projects to make happy clients!

    Serviços
    • //Interior Design: Hotels_Hoteis / Turismo Restaurants_Restaurantes Stores_Lojas Residential_Casas Particulares //Styling: Stores/Windows_Lojas e Montras Parties_Festas Temáticas (aniversário
    • casamento
    • Natal
    • páscoa
    • etc) Exhibitions_Exposições e Eventos (feiras
    • exposições
    • performances
    • etc) //Art Consulting //Recycling Objects and Furniture
    • Mostrar tudo os 8 serviços
    Áreas servidas
    Interior Design + Concepts & Styling
    Prémios
    • AWARD_ International World Boutique Hotel Awards
    • CATEGORY_Europe’s Best New Hotel 2015
    • PROJECT_Hotel Luz Houses :: http://www.luzhouses.pt
    • CHECK HERE: http://www.boutiquehotelawards.com/luxury-hotels/luz-houses/
    • --------
    • AWARD_International Hotel Design Award
    • CATEGORY_Hotel under 50 rooms_Shortlist 2012
    • PROJECT_Hotel Cooking and Nature :: http://www.cookinghotels.com/
    • CHECK HERE: http://thedesignawards.co.uk/hotelandproperty/shortlisted.html
    • -------
    • AWARD_Andrew Martin Design Award
    • CATEGORY_Best International Interior Designer
    • Short List of the 100 Best International Interior Designers
    • 2016 + 2017 + 2018
    • Mostrar tudo os 26 prémios
    Endereço
    Rua Santa Luzia, 19 – Moita Redonda
    2405-650 Fatima
    Portugal
    www.casazulstudio.pt
      Add SEO element