We are a multidisciplinary team that works Interiors and Concepts, (for Hospitality, Residential, Commercial, Exhibitions) - We love what we do! we love challenges, we love to meet the objective and dreams of our clients but design it to be even better. Our prize is a happy and satisfied customer, so we design happy projects to make happy clients!
- //Interior Design: Hotels_Hoteis / Turismo Restaurants_Restaurantes Stores_Lojas Residential_Casas Particulares //Styling: Stores/Windows_Lojas e Montras Parties_Festas Temáticas (aniversário
- casamento
- Natal
- páscoa
- etc) Exhibitions_Exposições e Eventos (feiras
- exposições
- performances
- etc) //Art Consulting //Recycling Objects and Furniture
- AWARD_ International World Boutique Hotel Awards
- CATEGORY_Europe’s Best New Hotel 2015
- PROJECT_Hotel Luz Houses :: http://www.luzhouses.pt
- CHECK HERE: http://www.boutiquehotelawards.com/luxury-hotels/luz-houses/
- --------
- AWARD_International Hotel Design Award
- CATEGORY_Hotel under 50 rooms_Shortlist 2012
- PROJECT_Hotel Cooking and Nature :: http://www.cookinghotels.com/
- CHECK HERE: http://thedesignawards.co.uk/hotelandproperty/shortlisted.html
- -------
- AWARD_Andrew Martin Design Award
- CATEGORY_Best International Interior Designer
- Short List of the 100 Best International Interior Designers
- 2016 + 2017 + 2018
Rua Santa Luzia, 19 – Moita Redonda
2405-650 Fatima
Portugal
www.casazulstudio.pt