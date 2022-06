Designer Autodidacta. Num processo de upcycling, aliado à sustentabilidade ambiental, e, de forma artesanal, são criados tabuleiros decorativos, funcionais, originais e únicos.

Self-Taught Designer engaged with environmental sustainability, creates artistic and useful works by upcycling discarded, damage, forgotten materials. So following this concept and process of upcycling, adding a passion for trays, these come up to be uniques and originals on the marketplace.