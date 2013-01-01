O atelier LandPlan, liderado pela arquitecta paisagista Margarida Quelhas, congrega arquitectos paisagistas com vários anos de experiência, no desenvolvimento de estudos e projectos de arquitectura paisagista, com um enfoque particular no desenvolvimento integrado de de soluções conceptuais e construtivas com as diferentes disciplinas intervenientes, ao longo de todo o projecto.

LandPlan is a landscape architecture studio, led by Margarida Quelhas, that gathers landscape architects with several years of experience in the field, with a particular focus on the development of both conceptual and constructive solutions together with other fields of knowledge throughout the whole design process.