Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

Para garantir a melhor experiência em nossa plataforma, por favor faça o download de outros browsers gratuitamente. Basta clicar no ícone!

Espaços
Profissionais
Revista
DIY
Torne-se um profissional
Premium
Logout
LandPlan
Arquitetos paisagistas em Oeiras
Visão geral 2Projetos (2) 0Livros de ideias (0)
Avaliações (0)
edit edit in admin Solicitar avaliação Novo projeto
Solicitar avaliação Editar perfil

Projetos

Novo projeto
  • Torne-se Premium
    • Piscina na Quinta do Peru, LandPlan LandPlan Piscinas mediterrânicas
    Piscina na Quinta do Peru, LandPlan LandPlan Piscinas mediterrânicas
    Piscina na Quinta do Peru, LandPlan LandPlan Piscinas mediterrânicas
    Piscina na Quinta do Peru
    Baía de Luanda, LandPlan LandPlan Jardins tropicais
    Baía de Luanda, LandPlan LandPlan Jardins tropicais
    Baía de Luanda, LandPlan LandPlan Jardins tropicais
    +3
    Baía de Luanda

    O atelier LandPlan, liderado pela arquitecta paisagista Margarida Quelhas, congrega arquitectos paisagistas com vários anos de experiência, no desenvolvimento de estudos e projectos de arquitectura paisagista, com um enfoque particular no desenvolvimento integrado de de soluções conceptuais e construtivas com as diferentes disciplinas intervenientes, ao longo de todo o projecto.

    LandPlan is a landscape architecture studio, led by Margarida Quelhas, that gathers landscape architects with several years of experience in the field, with a particular focus on the development of both conceptual and constructive solutions together with other fields of knowledge throughout the whole design process.

    Serviços
    Estudos e Projectos de Arquitectura Paisagista
    Áreas servidas
    Portugal; Angola;
    Prémios
    • Prémio Nacional de Arquitectura Paisagista 2013 – Portugal
    • Excellence on the Waterfront Awards 2013 – EUA
    • “100 Archictects of the Year” International Union Of Architects (UIA) _ Korean Institute of Architects – Korea
    Endereço
    Rua Pina Manique, 8 2esq.
    2780-287 Oeiras
    Portugal
    +351-214411672 www.landplan.pt
      Add SEO element