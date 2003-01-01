We represent the best and more competitive Portuguese Lighting Brands.
LUZZA serves as a partner to lead the promotion and internationalization of our lighting brands.
Our products stand out through their high quality, innovation and their unique and original design. We can customize different lighting solutions that result in limited series and unique products.
Our brands are an international reference to professionals of architecture, interior design and decoration.
- Serviços
- Promover as marcas nacioanais de iluminação
- Feiras Internacionais
- Internacionalização
- Legislação e normas
- Áreas servidas
- Global
- Endereço
-
Rua Álvaro Pires de Miranda, lote 47 R/c B
2415-369 Leiria
Portugal
+351-244835067 www.luzza.com.pt