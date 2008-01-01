Manuel Cachão Tojal (Lisbon, 1983)

Graduated at the Faculty of Architecture, University of Lisbon (F.A.U.T.L) in 2007. His first experience abroad was at Faculty of Architecture and Urbanism in Rio de Janeiro (U.F.R.J), where he spent one year through the European Socrates program. Later in 2007, he held a one-year trainee at the Faculty of Architecture of Tokyo (Tokyo Todaemae) through a Japanese fellowship. Still during his internship he collaborated with the studio SANAA (Kazuyo Sejima and Ryue Nishizawa Architects and Asssociates), where he was responsible for the international competition of the Multifunctional Building of the Serralves Foundation (First Prize - 2008). In 2008 he came back to Europe and started to work as an architect in Cadaval & Solà-Morales Studio, at Barcelona. During the following 2 years the team won the award for the Biennial Ibero - American and was a finalist in the XII Biennial of Spanish Architecture and Urbanism with the project Tepoztlan's Lounge. In 2011 he went to Sao Paulo, where he spent 2 years working in RMAA Studio. In parallel, along the last years, he developed some projects of Architecture, such as Casa na Travessa do Patrocinio, built in 2012. The project recently awarded the "Architizer Building of the Year 2012" and was finalist at "Archdaily Builduing of the Year 2012" in Residential Category. He created the Studio in 2014, making architecture strictly simple that seeks the essence / identity, but is also modest in character. Everything is subjected to a set of concerns with volume, geometry, proportion, repetition, detail, experience, light and ritual.