Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

Para garantir a melhor experiência em nossa plataforma, por favor faça o download de outros browsers gratuitamente. Basta clicar no ícone!

Espaços
Profissionais
Revista
DIY
Torne-se um profissional
Premium
Logout
ARCH SA
Materiais de construção em Valadares
Visão geral 0Projetos (0) 0Livros de ideias (0)
Avaliações (0)
edit edit in admin Solicitar avaliação Novo projeto
Solicitar avaliação Editar perfil
Novo projeto
  • Torne-se Premium
    • Clique para completar

    VALADARES is the oldest brand in the production of sanitary ware in Portugal and with a history of more than 95 years linked to ceramics. ARCH SA is the company that assures the presence of this prestigious brand in the national and international market, being present in more than 50 countries. It sells sanitary products and all the components and accessories that complete the offer necessary to the complete equipment of a bathroom . The quality and the handmade production originated in Portugal are some of its arguments to assert itself with a recognized Producer who combines the technical skills and innovation in ceramic products such as HighCer and Gresanit, materials exclusivly produced at ARCH. The production of tailor-made articles for client projects or for specific technical purposes is another important argument that enables Valadares to have a versatile response adapted to market changes. All the ceramic products are designed and produced in our facilities in Gaia (Porto), with the decisive contribution of a very experienced team in the design and modeling of ceramic articles and the partnership with multiple Portuguese architects and designers.

    Serviços
    Comercialização de Sanitários e Componentes de casa de banho
    Áreas servidas
    • INSTALAÇÕES SANITÁRIAS E BANHO
    • Valadares VNG
    Endereço
    Av António Coelho Moreira (a.i. Cerâmica Valadares)
    4405-528 Valadares
    Portugal
    +351-223238038 www.archvaladares.com
    Propriedade legal

    ARCH SA

      Add SEO element