VALADARES is the oldest brand in the production of sanitary ware in Portugal and with a history of more than 95 years linked to ceramics. ARCH SA is the company that assures the presence of this prestigious brand in the national and international market, being present in more than 50 countries. It sells sanitary products and all the components and accessories that complete the offer necessary to the complete equipment of a bathroom . The quality and the handmade production originated in Portugal are some of its arguments to assert itself with a recognized Producer who combines the technical skills and innovation in ceramic products such as HighCer and Gresanit, materials exclusivly produced at ARCH. The production of tailor-made articles for client projects or for specific technical purposes is another important argument that enables Valadares to have a versatile response adapted to market changes. All the ceramic products are designed and produced in our facilities in Gaia (Porto), with the decisive contribution of a very experienced team in the design and modeling of ceramic articles and the partnership with multiple Portuguese architects and designers.