Epoca, a company based in Paços de Ferreira, the “Capital of Furniture” in the north of Portugal, is one of the most modern and well equipped Portuguese furniture manufacturers.
With an area of 15000m2, it has the best conditions for their furniture manufacturing and also to welcome their clients to a show-room specifically designed for visualisation and project analysis.
- Serviços
- Furniture Manufacturers
- Interior Design
- Contract solutions for hotels
- Áreas servidas
- The EPOCA Group is a brand specializing in Interior Design and Contract of Hotels
- Restaurants
- and Villas.
- Seroa, Paços de Ferreira
- Endereço
Rua da Indústria – Zona Industrial de Seroa, 334
4595-438 Seroa, Paços De Ferreira
Portugal
+351-255891048 www.epoca.pt