EPOCA Home, Palace &amp; Hotel Concept
Arquitetos de interiores em Seroa, Paços De Ferreira
Avaliações (6)
    • EPOCA Home, Palace & Hotel Concept
    EPOCA Home, Palace & Hotel Concept
    EPOCA Home, Palace & Hotel Concept
    +15
    Epoca, a company based in Paços de Ferreira, the “Capital of Furniture” in the north of Portugal, is one of the most modern and well equipped Portuguese furniture manufacturers.

    With an area of 15000m2, it has the best conditions for their furniture manufacturing and also to welcome their clients to a show-room specifically designed for visualisation and project analysis.

    Serviços
    • Furniture Manufacturers
    • Interior Design
    • Contract solutions for hotels
    Áreas servidas
    • The EPOCA Group is a brand specializing in Interior Design and Contract of Hotels
    • Restaurants
    • and Villas.
    • Seroa, Paços de Ferreira
    Endereço
    Rua da Indústria – Zona Industrial de Seroa, 334
    4595-438 Seroa, Paços De Ferreira
    Portugal
    +351-255891048 www.epoca.pt

    Avaliações

    Henrique Schreiber
    Muita qualidade, processo rigoroso e equipe acolhedora! Obrigado pela oportunidade Epoca! Abraços do Brasil
    há cerca de 1 mês
    Carlos Ferreira
    Fábrica de móveis.
    há mais de 3 anos
    francisco Ribeiro
    200% LEGAL
    há mais de 3 anos
