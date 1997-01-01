Antonio Garcia - arquitectos, lda. is a project office based in Lisbon.

The Cabinet headed by the architect António Oliveira Garcia, is especially geared towards the provision of architectural services and urban planning services, ensuring the supply of all complementary services in the various areas of the project, working in close cooperation with other offices, with high professional competence, ensuring the provision of engineering services, design, decoration, as well as project management and supervision of works.

António Garcia, Arquitectos Lda. é um gabinete de Projectos sediado em Lisboa, com vasta experiência na prestação de serviços de ARQUITECTURA e PLANEAMENTO URBANO, contando com profissionais de elevada competência, garantindo ainda a prestação de serviços de engenharia, desenho, decoração, bem como a gestão de projectos e fiscalização de obras.