Antonio Garcia - arquitectos, lda. is a project office based in Lisbon.
The Cabinet headed by the architect António Oliveira Garcia, is especially geared towards the provision of architectural services and urban planning services, ensuring the supply of all complementary services in the various areas of the project, working in close cooperation with other offices, with high professional competence, ensuring the provision of engineering services, design, decoration, as well as project management and supervision of works.
António Garcia, Arquitectos Lda. é um gabinete de Projectos sediado em Lisboa, com vasta experiência na prestação de serviços de ARQUITECTURA e PLANEAMENTO URBANO, contando com profissionais de elevada competência, garantindo ainda a prestação de serviços de engenharia, desenho, decoração, bem como a gestão de projectos e fiscalização de obras.
- Serviços
- Arquitectura
- Reabilitação
- Planeamento Urbano…
- Áreas servidas
- Lisboa
- Prémios
- Monte Real – Hotel, Termas e Spa – Prémio Turismo – 2009 – Menção Honrosa
- Campo Grande 380 – Óscares do Imobiliário 1998 – Categoria Habitação – 1º Prémio
- Empreendimento do Lago – Soltróia – Óscares do Imobiliário 1997 – Categoria Turismo – 2º Prémio
- MONTE REAL – HOTEL, Thermals and SPA – Honourable Portugal – 2009 Tourism awards in “Refurbishment of Private Project category”.
- Luxury Habitation building in Campo Grande 380, Lisboa – 1st classified in the category of Housing, in the contest of the “Oscars for the best project of the year” in 1997, promoted by REAL ESTATE Magazine “IMOBILIÁRIA”.
- “LAGO DEVELOPMENT” in SOLTRÓIA resort – second prize in the Tourism category, in the contest of the “Oscars for the best project of the year” in 1998, promoted by REAL ESTATE Magazine “IMOBILIÁRIA”.
- Endereço
Rua Professor Orlando Ribeiro, n. º 6, Escritório V
1600-796 Lisboa
Portugal
+351-917219937