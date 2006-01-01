HI !

I’m architect and 3D digital artist specialized in architectural and product visualizations.

During my studies in university I started creating 3D visualizations for my projects and found passion for it. In 2006 I finished Master degree of Architecture in Oporto, and for 10 years i work as architect and 3D artist and collaborate in some architecture and CGI studio's

I’m passionate about what I do, fully addicted to my work, and i love to overcame my clients expectations!

