marcocapela.pt
Designer CGI em Aveiro
Projetos

    16_3D // LIBERDADE
    15_3D // LUSITANIA DUBAI // PORTUGUESE FINE PASTRY AND SHOP

    HI !

    I’m architect and 3D digital artist specialized in architectural and product visualizations.

    During my studies in university I started creating 3D visualizations for my projects and found passion for it. In 2006 I finished Master degree of Architecture in Oporto, and for 10 years i work as architect and 3D artist and collaborate in some architecture and CGI studio's 

    I’m passionate about what I do, fully addicted to my work, and i love to overcame my clients expectations!

    /// get in touch

    Áreas servidas
    Aveiro
    Endereço
    Aveiro
    3600 Aveiro
    Portugal
    +351-919999999 www.marcocapela.pt
