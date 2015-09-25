FRARI is an objective and sensible architecture practice based in Aveiro.

Founded by Maria Fradinho, that joins together with other creatives and thinkers, FRARI operates within the fields of architecture, urbanism, and interior design, promoting the know-how in each area, and contributing for the potential of the architectural proposal.

FRARI seeks the perfect combination between space and its inhabitant trough different narratives according to each proposal because, at FRARI, each project is one of a kind!