EN_

The RLA | Richard Loureiro Architects looks for innovation and quality in the realization of their projects, led by architect Richard Loureiro, we believe that architecture is a synthesis process. Richard Loureiro was born in Lichtensteig, a small town located in the Northeast of Switzerland. Since as child he demonstrated curiosity about the forms. The constant trips with his parents through Europe, contributed to his development and architectural interest. He graduated in 2013 at the University Lusiada of Porto, where he had as mentors some of the most distinguished architects of the Portuguese architecture scene. His architectural style is defined by the minimalism of Mies, combined with a sustainable architecture inspired by Swiss and Scandinavian culture.

PT_

A RLA | Richard Loureiro Architects procura a inovação e qualidade, na concretização dos seus projetos, liderada pelo Arquiteto Richard Loureiro, acreditamos que a arquitetura é um processo de síntese. Richard Loureiro nasceu em Lichtensteig, uma pequena localidade situada no Nordeste da Suiça. Desde de cedo demonstrou curiosidade pelas formas. As constantes viagens que efectuou com os pais pela Europa contribuiu para o seu desenvolvimento e interesse arquitetónico. Formou-se pela Universidade Lusíada do Porto em 2013, onde teve como mentores alguns dos mais ilustres arquitetos do panorama português. O seu estilo arquitectónico define-se pelo minimalismo de Mies, aliado a uma arquitetura sustentável inspirada na cultura Helvética e Escandinava.

DE_

Die RLA | Richard Loureiro Architekten sucht nach Innovation und Qualität in der Umsetzung ihrer Projekte, von dem Architekten Richard Loureiro geführt, glauben wir, dass die Architektur ein Syntheseverfahren ist. Richard Loureiro wurde in Lichtensteig geboren, einer kleinen Stadt im Nordosten der Schweiz. Seit Anfang zeigte er Neugier für Formen. Die ständigen Reisen durch Europa, dass er mit seine Eltern gemacht hat, trug im zu seine Entwicklung und architektonischem Interesse. Er nahm seine Architektur Abschluss in der Universität Lusíada von Porto, im Jahr 2013, wo sein Mentoren einige der berühmtesten portugiesischen Architekten waren. Sein Architekturstil wird von dem Minimalismus von Mies definiert, verbunden mit einer nachhaltigen Architektur, inspiriert von Schweizer und Skandinavischen Kultur.