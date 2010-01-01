Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

Estudio ODS
Arquitetos em Loulé
Avaliações (5)
Projetos

    The Estudio ODS is a space to develop ideas, research and projects in the areas of architecture, design and urbanism.

    It was founded in 2010 by the architects of Marlene Santos and Bruno Oliveira, since its formation the Estudio ODS seeks to join other experts and authors from different fields in order to enrich and enlarge the scope of their multidisciplinary work.

    The Estudio ODS has developed projects of various scales and types, to public and private entities and in parallel has developed research work to support the project practice, in particular at the Universidad Politécnica de Madrid.

    Referenced in national and international publications, had works exhibited in Lisbon, Faro, Madrid, Berlin and archived prizes of reference in national and international competitions of ideas including the 1st prize in the international competition Europan 9 in Spain in the site Poio and the 1st prize in the international competition Europan 12 in Vila Viçosa.

    Serviços
    Arquitectura; Urbanismo
    Áreas servidas
    Portugal
    Prémios
    • 1st Prize . International ideas competition EUROPAN 9, Sustainable city and new public spaces, Poio (Pontevedra), Spain –
    • 1st Prize . International ideas competition EUROPAN 12 The Adaptable city. Vila Viçosa, Portugal
    • Mostrar tudo os 19 prémios
    Endereço
    Goldra 295F
    8100-223 Loulé
    Portugal
    www.estudiods.com

    Avaliações

    Annette da Costa Reis
    há 10 meses
    Paulo Coelho
    há mais de 2 anos
    Iris Montanari
    há cerca de 2 anos
    Mostrar todas as 5 avaliações
