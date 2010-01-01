The Estudio ODS is a space to develop ideas, research and projects in the areas of architecture, design and urbanism.

It was founded in 2010 by the architects of Marlene Santos and Bruno Oliveira, since its formation the Estudio ODS seeks to join other experts and authors from different fields in order to enrich and enlarge the scope of their multidisciplinary work.

The Estudio ODS has developed projects of various scales and types, to public and private entities and in parallel has developed research work to support the project practice, in particular at the Universidad Politécnica de Madrid.

Referenced in national and international publications, had works exhibited in Lisbon, Faro, Madrid, Berlin and archived prizes of reference in national and international competitions of ideas including the 1st prize in the international competition Europan 9 in Spain in the site Poio and the 1st prize in the international competition Europan 12 in Vila Viçosa.