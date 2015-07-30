Valéria Totti products are a result of the belief in nature and mankind with resources of beauty, richness and mystery.

The harmonious union of these elements is the key to increase the alternatives to generate work and income and, consequently, to improve the quality of life in the new millennium. Valéria Totti products originate from the Amazon forest, a biodiverse sanctuary.

It is exactly because of this that the preservation of nature is defended, in an uncontested and absolute manner, while at the same time reveal the awareness of the importance of human beings, in all their plenitude, as an

indispensable factor to go ahead with the creative process of their evolution.

Ecofriendly and differentiated, Valéria Totti products respect what the native forest has to offer and are based on the premise that mankind is unique.

We present the products that, because of their excellence, bring scenes of rare beauty from the Amazon to all of us.

www.valeriatotti.com.br

+ 55 69 99609411

Skype: valeriatottim4