Rita Botelho
Designers em Frankfurt
    • HUB RUG, Rita Botelho Rita Botelho Parede e pisoTapetes e alcatifas
    HUB RUG, Rita Botelho Rita Botelho Parede e pisoTapetes e alcatifas
    HUB RUG, Rita Botelho Rita Botelho Parede e pisoTapetes e alcatifas
    HUB RUG
    DROP, Rita Botelho Rita Botelho CasaAcessórios e Decoração Cerâmica
    DROP, Rita Botelho Rita Botelho CasaAcessórios e Decoração Cerâmica
    DROP, Rita Botelho Rita Botelho CasaAcessórios e Decoração Cerâmica
    DROP
    NOTHING TO HIDE RUG, Rita Botelho Rita Botelho Parede e pisoTapetes e alcatifas
    NOTHING TO HIDE RUG, Rita Botelho Rita Botelho Parede e pisoTapetes e alcatifas
    NOTHING TO HIDE RUG, Rita Botelho Rita Botelho Parede e pisoTapetes e alcatifas
    +2
    NOTHING TO HIDE RUG
    UPSIDE DOWN, Rita Botelho Rita Botelho CozinhaTalheres, louça e copos Vidro
    UPSIDE DOWN, Rita Botelho Rita Botelho CozinhaTalheres, louça e copos
    UPSIDE DOWN
    DIY MOULD II, Rita Botelho Rita Botelho ArteOutras obras de arte Vidro Cinzento
    DIY MOULD II, Rita Botelho Rita Botelho ArteOutras obras de arte
    DIY MOULD II, Rita Botelho Rita Botelho ArteOutras obras de arte
    +2
    DIY MOULD II
    DIY MOULD I, Rita Botelho Rita Botelho ArteOutras obras de arte Vidro Amarelo
    DIY MOULD I, Rita Botelho Rita Botelho ArteOutras obras de arte
    DIY MOULD I, Rita Botelho Rita Botelho ArteOutras obras de arte
    +2
    DIY MOULD I

    Rita Botelho (Lisbon, Portugal, 1983) is a product designer.
    Since the time of her studies at the University of Lisbon, in Portugal and at ECAL in Switzerland, she has striven to create original designs with a touch of humor in everyday objects, from glassware to jewelries, lighting objects and furniture. Her creations are a reflection of playful thoughts from daily life observations. Each project is a continuous research and experimentation of different design approaches.

    Rita Botelho collaborated with Benetton's creative centre FABRICA in Italy, Ricordi & Sfera in Japan and Omnia in Portugal. She exhibited in various international spaces; Le Lieu du Design in Paris; Gallery Libby Sellers in London; Salone di Mobile in Milan; MoMA Stores in New York, just to name a few. Most recently,  she also curated and designed the exhibition "Design à Mão" at Show Me Design & Art Gallery in Barcelos, Portugal.

    Currently she works and lives in Germany.

    Áreas servidas
    Frankfurt
    Endereço
    60316 Frankfurt
    Alemanha
    ritabotelho.com
