Rita Botelho (Lisbon, Portugal, 1983) is a product designer.

Since the time of her studies at the University of Lisbon, in Portugal and at ECAL in Switzerland, she has striven to create original designs with a touch of humor in everyday objects, from glassware to jewelries, lighting objects and furniture. Her creations are a reflection of playful thoughts from daily life observations. Each project is a continuous research and experimentation of different design approaches.

Rita Botelho collaborated with Benetton's creative centre FABRICA in Italy, Ricordi & Sfera in Japan and Omnia in Portugal. She exhibited in various international spaces; Le Lieu du Design in Paris; Gallery Libby Sellers in London; Salone di Mobile in Milan; MoMA Stores in New York, just to name a few. Most recently, she also curated and designed the exhibition "Design à Mão" at Show Me Design & Art Gallery in Barcelos, Portugal.

Currently she works and lives in Germany.