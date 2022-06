Carlos Veloso was born in Guarda, Portugal in 1970.

He graduated

with a degree in architecture from the school of Architecture at the University of Oporto, in 1996. He completed post graduate studies in Planning and Projects for the Urban Environment (FAUP/FEUP/UP) in 1997.

In 1999 be founded his own architecture studio

Carlos Veloso – Architect, Ltd. currently designated Atelier Veloso Architects, Ltd.