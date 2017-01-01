Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

Sorema
Têxteis & Tapeçaria em Silvalde, Espinho
    Graccioza | Collection 2017
    Sorema - Bath Fashion | Collection 2017
    Graccioza Collection: 2016 products
    Sorema - Bath Fashion: 2016 new coordinated products

    Premium European Bath Linens

    With 40 years of know-how in our field, Sorema is recognized as a distinguished provider of bath linens. All our products are manufactured in Portugal and we are proud to deliver to every continent.

    Each Sorema creation is a result of excellence combining our passion for delivering high quality with unique details. Our premium linens are pioneering within European modern living, considering both design and comfort.

    Our market knowledge and wide range, combined with our investment in the latest production and communication technology, ensure that we meet all our clients’ requirements – for choice, quality and service.

    Áreas servidas
    Silvalde, Espinho
    Endereço
    Rua dos Limites, 145
    4500-486 Silvalde, Espinho
    Portugal
    +351-227330780 www.sorema.pt

    Avaliações

    André Relvas
    Amazing quality products.
    há 4 meses
    Homestore Astana
    Классная продукция домашнего текстиля, хорошее соотношение цены и качества, всем рекомендуем.
    há mais de 4 anos
    Gil Rafael
    Simpatia e bom atendimento
    há mais de 4 anos
    Mostrar todas as 6 avaliações
