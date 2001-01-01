RVDM, arquitectos foi fundada em 1997 e tem desenvolvido trabalhos na área da habitação e comércio, bem como hotelaria e desenho de interiores.
- Serviços
- Projectos e Planeamento; Consultadoria para as áreas de Arquitectura; Design de Interiores; Design the produtos / objectos
- Prémios
- Finalist of "VI Aenor Prize – Vigo, España, with House in Agras Norte – 2009
- First prize – competition by invitation for plot 2 and 3 of Center Plan in Aveiro – 2006
- First Prize for Architecture and Urbanism of Aveiro – 2003
- Second prize for the "Rehabilitation of the House Magalhães Lima – Raiz – Aveiro 2001
- Fourth in
Europan 6 – Amsterdam – Noord, Elzenhag– The Netherlands 2001
- Honorable Mention – Prize Architecti "- Lisbon 2001
- Fifth prize in the international competition
Maritime Museum Ilhavo– Portugal 1997
- Fourth prize international contest for " Pedagogical Complex University Coimbra – 1997
- Second prize for "Teaching Complex, University of Minho – Braga 1991
- Endereço
Rua de São Roque, 23-2º
3800-257 Aveiro
Portugal
+351-234481440 www.rvdm.pt