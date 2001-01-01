Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

RVDM, Arquitectos Lda
Arquitetos em Aveiro
    Casa em Aradas - Aveiro, RVDM, Arquitectos Lda
    Casa em Aradas - Aveiro

    RVDM, arquitectos foi fundada em 1997 e tem desenvolvido trabalhos na área da habitação e comércio, bem como hotelaria e desenho de interiores.

    Serviços
    Projectos e Planeamento; Consultadoria para as áreas de Arquitectura; Design de Interiores; Design the produtos / objectos
    Prémios
    • Finalist of "VI Aenor Prize – Vigo, España, with House in Agras Norte – 2009
    • First prize – competition by invitation for plot 2 and 3 of Center Plan in Aveiro – 2006
    • First Prize for Architecture and Urbanism of Aveiro – 2003
    • Second prize for the "Rehabilitation of the House Magalhães Lima – Raiz – Aveiro 2001
    • Fourth in Europan 6 – Amsterdam – Noord, Elzenhag – The Netherlands 2001
    • Honorable Mention – Prize Architecti "- Lisbon 2001
    • Fifth prize in the international competition Maritime Museum Ilhavo – Portugal 1997
    • Fourth prize international contest for " Pedagogical Complex University Coimbra – 1997
    • Second prize for "Teaching Complex, University of Minho – Braga 1991
    Endereço
    Rua de São Roque, 23-2º
    3800-257 Aveiro
    Portugal
    +351-234481440 www.rvdm.pt

    Avaliações

    Artur Pereira
    Excelente equipa de profissionais!
    há cerca de 1 ano
    Rui Santos
    há mais de 5 anos
    Abel Ismael
    Gostei muito do local
    há mais de 2 anos
