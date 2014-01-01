Studio Toggle was established in 2011 by Hend Almatrouk and Gijo Paul George, both graduates of the Universität für Angewandte Kunst, Vienna. The studio focus on logical design and problem solving techniques with specific emphasis in Architecture and Urban design. Studio Toggle believes in employing scientific research and computational methods to tackle specific form/space finding and environmental challenges.

Our scope of expertise ranges from public, commercial, residential and hospitality architecture and interiors to product, graphic design and branding.