Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

Para garantir a melhor experiência em nossa plataforma, por favor faça o download de outros browsers gratuitamente. Basta clicar no ícone!

Espaços
Profissionais
Revista
DIY
Torne-se um profissional
Premium
Logout
Studio Toggle Porto, Lda
Arquitetos em Porto
Visão geral 9Projetos (9) 0Livros de ideias (0)
Avaliações (5)
edit edit in admin Solicitar avaliação Novo projeto
Solicitar avaliação Editar perfil

Projetos

Novo projeto
  • Torne-se Premium
    • Marassi Villas A, Studio Toggle Porto, Lda Studio Toggle Porto, Lda Moradias
    Marassi Villas A, Studio Toggle Porto, Lda Studio Toggle Porto, Lda Piscinas de jardim
    Marassi Villas A, Studio Toggle Porto, Lda Studio Toggle Porto, Lda Salas de estar modernas
    +1
    Marassi Villas A
    Lantern House, Studio Toggle Porto, Lda Studio Toggle Porto, Lda Moradias
    Lantern House, Studio Toggle Porto, Lda Studio Toggle Porto, Lda Moradias
    Lantern House, Studio Toggle Porto, Lda Studio Toggle Porto, Lda Moradias
    +8
    Lantern House
    Luminous drapes, Studio Toggle Porto, Lda Studio Toggle Porto, Lda Stands de automóveis modernos
    Luminous drapes, Studio Toggle Porto, Lda Studio Toggle Porto, Lda Stands de automóveis modernos
    Luminous drapes, Studio Toggle Porto, Lda Studio Toggle Porto, Lda Stands de automóveis modernos
    +8
    Luminous drapes
    Marassi Villas B, Studio Toggle Porto, Lda Studio Toggle Porto, Lda Habitações multifamiliares
    Marassi Villas B, Studio Toggle Porto, Lda Studio Toggle Porto, Lda Habitações multifamiliares
    Marassi Villas B, Studio Toggle Porto, Lda Studio Toggle Porto, Lda Habitações multifamiliares
    +3
    Marassi Villas B
    Wafra Beacon F&B Mall, Studio Toggle Porto, Lda Studio Toggle Porto, Lda Stands de automóveis modernos
    Wafra Beacon F&B Mall, Studio Toggle Porto, Lda Studio Toggle Porto, Lda Stands de automóveis modernos
    Wafra Beacon F&B Mall, Studio Toggle Porto, Lda Studio Toggle Porto, Lda Stands de automóveis modernos
    +1
    Wafra Beacon F&B Mall
    A house in Yarmouk, Studio Toggle Porto, Lda Studio Toggle Porto, Lda Moradias
    A house in Yarmouk, Studio Toggle Porto, Lda Studio Toggle Porto, Lda Moradias
    A house in Yarmouk, Studio Toggle Porto, Lda Studio Toggle Porto, Lda Moradias
    +21
    A house in Yarmouk
    Mostrar todos os 9 projetos

    Studio Toggle was established in 2011 by Hend Almatrouk and Gijo Paul George, both graduates of the Universität für Angewandte Kunst, Vienna. The studio focus on logical design and problem solving techniques with specific emphasis in Architecture and Urban design. Studio Toggle believes in employing scientific research and computational methods to tackle specific form/space finding and environmental challenges.

    Our scope of expertise ranges from public, commercial, residential and hospitality architecture and interiors to product, graphic design and branding.

    Serviços
    Arquitectura
    Áreas servidas
    Porto
    Prémios
    A'DESIGN AWARD WINNER 2017 SILVER, Residential Project of the year 2016, MEA Awards
    Endereço
    Pç. Carlos Alberto, 123, 3º S38
    4050-159 Porto
    Portugal
    +351-221105010 studiotoggle.com

    Avaliações

    Elisa Peyerl
    há mais de 1 ano
    Mariana Silva
    há mais de 4 anos
    Tânia Carvalho
    há mais de 4 anos
    Mostrar todas as 5 avaliações
      Add SEO element