Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

Para garantir a melhor experiência em nossa plataforma, por favor faça o download de outros browsers gratuitamente. Basta clicar no ícone!

Espaços
Profissionais
Revista
DIY
Torne-se um profissional
Premium
Logout
Commerzn – Boutique Property Developer
Restauro e Renovação em Lisboa
Visão geral 6Projetos (6) 0Livros de ideias (0)
Avaliações (5)
edit edit in admin Solicitar avaliação Novo projeto
Solicitar avaliação Editar perfil

Projetos

Novo projeto
  • Torne-se Premium
    • Projeto de Arquitetura, Commerzn - Boutique Property Developer Commerzn - Boutique Property Developer Cozinhas embutidas Branco
    Projeto de Arquitetura, Commerzn - Boutique Property Developer Commerzn - Boutique Property Developer Quartos minimalistas Branco
    Projeto de Arquitetura, Commerzn - Boutique Property Developer Commerzn - Boutique Property Developer Quartos minimalistas Branco
    +16
    Projeto de Arquitetura
    Cascais - Renovação Total - Bairro dos Pescadores - T2 , Commerzn - Boutique Property Developer Commerzn - Boutique Property Developer Salas de estar minimalistas Madeira Branco
    Cascais - Renovação Total - Bairro dos Pescadores - T2 , Commerzn - Boutique Property Developer Commerzn - Boutique Property Developer Salas de jantar minimalistas Madeira Branco
    Cascais - Renovação Total - Bairro dos Pescadores - T2 , Commerzn - Boutique Property Developer Commerzn - Boutique Property Developer Salas de estar minimalistas Madeira Branco
    +13
    Cascais - Renovação Total - Bairro dos Pescadores - T2
    Cascais Cellar, Commerzn - Boutique Property Developer Commerzn - Boutique Property Developer Cozinhas modernas
    Cascais Cellar, Commerzn - Boutique Property Developer Commerzn - Boutique Property Developer Cozinhas modernas
    Cascais Cellar, Commerzn - Boutique Property Developer Commerzn - Boutique Property Developer Salas de jantar modernas
    +2
    Cascais Cellar
    Chiado Bespoke Apartment, Commerzn - Boutique Property Developer Commerzn - Boutique Property Developer Cozinhas clássicas
    Chiado Bespoke Apartment, Commerzn - Boutique Property Developer Commerzn - Boutique Property Developer Salas de estar clássicas
    Chiado Bespoke Apartment, Commerzn - Boutique Property Developer Commerzn - Boutique Property Developer Corredores, halls e escadas clássicos
    +30
    Chiado Bespoke Apartment
    Cascais Apartment Renovation, Commerzn - Boutique Property Developer Commerzn - Boutique Property Developer Salas de estar modernas
    Cascais Apartment Renovation, Commerzn - Boutique Property Developer Commerzn - Boutique Property Developer Cozinhas modernas
    Cascais Apartment Renovation, Commerzn - Boutique Property Developer Commerzn - Boutique Property Developer Cozinhas modernas
    +7
    Cascais Apartment Renovation
    Campo de Ourique Apartment Renovation, Commerzn - Boutique Property Developer Commerzn - Boutique Property Developer Cozinhas modernas
    Campo de Ourique Apartment Renovation, Commerzn - Boutique Property Developer Commerzn - Boutique Property Developer Cozinhas modernas
    Campo de Ourique Apartment Renovation, Commerzn - Boutique Property Developer Commerzn - Boutique Property Developer Cozinhas modernas
    +12
    Campo de Ourique Apartment Renovation

    We develop bespoke residential and commercial properties, regarding the highest standards and quality of living.

    As a boutique property developer, Commerzn has been involved in the construction and renovation of existing buildings, transforming houses, apartments and commercial spaces.

    Years of renovation and architectural expertise have gone into creating truly distinctive high-specification projects, each designed to exceptional standards and to match the needs of our individual clients.

    Serviços
    • With over a decade of experience
    • we specialise in urban renovation and adaptative reuse of spaces. As a boutique property developer
    • we deliver to our clients unique
    • life improving real estate projects.
    Áreas servidas
    Lisboa, Cascais, e Estoril
    Endereço
    Rua Martins Barata, 8B
    1400-248 Lisboa
    Portugal
    +351-913513922 www.commerzn.com

    Avaliações

    Nava Hata LDA
    Gosto muito esta empresa!!!
    há cerca de 1 ano
    Pedro Fernandes
    há cerca de 2 anos
    Raul Serra
    Good Projects and Finishings,
    há cerca de 2 anos
    Mostrar todas as 5 avaliações
      Add SEO element