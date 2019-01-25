We develop bespoke residential and commercial properties, regarding the highest standards and quality of living.
As a boutique property developer, Commerzn has been involved in the construction and renovation of existing buildings, transforming houses, apartments and commercial spaces.
Years of renovation and architectural expertise have gone into creating truly distinctive high-specification projects, each designed to exceptional standards and to match the needs of our individual clients.
- Serviços
- With over a decade of experience
- we specialise in urban renovation and adaptative reuse of spaces. As a boutique property developer
- we deliver to our clients unique
- life improving real estate projects.
- Áreas servidas
- Lisboa, Cascais, e Estoril
- Endereço
-
Rua Martins Barata, 8B
1400-248 Lisboa
Portugal
+351-913513922 www.commerzn.com