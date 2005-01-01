Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

Arfai Ceramics Lda
Mobiliário e acessórios em Alcobaça
    • Grow Sensitive collection'21 | Season One, Arfai Ceramics Lda Arfai Ceramics Lda CasaAcessórios e Decoração Cerâmica Bege
    Grow Sensitive collection'21 | Season One, Arfai Ceramics Lda Arfai Ceramics Lda CasaArtigos para a casa Cerâmica Bege
    Grow Sensitive collection'21 | Season One, Arfai Ceramics Lda Arfai Ceramics Lda CasaAcessórios e Decoração Cerâmica Bege
    +4
    Grow Sensitive collection'21 | Season One
    EARTH BEAT'20, Arfai Ceramics Lda Arfai Ceramics Lda CasaAcessórios e Decoração Cerâmica Castanho
    EARTH BEAT'20, Arfai Ceramics Lda Arfai Ceramics Lda CasaAcessórios e Decoração Cerâmica Branco
    EARTH BEAT'20, Arfai Ceramics Lda Arfai Ceramics Lda CasaAcessórios e Decoração Cerâmica Bege
    +1
    EARTH BEAT'20
    BETWEEN'18, Arfai Ceramics Lda Arfai Ceramics Lda CasaAcessórios e Decoração Cerâmica Rosa
    BETWEEN'18, Arfai Ceramics Lda Arfai Ceramics Lda CasaAcessórios e Decoração Cerâmica Rosa
    BETWEEN'18, Arfai Ceramics Lda Arfai Ceramics Lda CasaAcessórios e Decoração Cerâmica Azul
    +8
    BETWEEN'18
    Experiencing'17, Arfai Ceramics Lda Arfai Ceramics Lda CasaAcessórios e Decoração Cerâmica Azul
    Experiencing'17, Arfai Ceramics Lda Arfai Ceramics Lda CasaAcessórios e Decoração Cerâmica Bege
    Experiencing'17, Arfai Ceramics Lda Arfai Ceramics Lda CasaAcessórios e Decoração Cerâmica Verde
    Experiencing'17
    Connection'16, Arfai Ceramics Lda Arfai Ceramics Lda CasaAcessórios e Decoração Cerâmica Amarelo
    Connection'16, Arfai Ceramics Lda Arfai Ceramics Lda CasaAcessórios e Decoração Cerâmica Preto
    Connection'16, Arfai Ceramics Lda Arfai Ceramics Lda CasaAcessórios e Decoração Cerâmica Verde
    Connection'16
    Casua Luxury'15, Arfai Ceramics Lda Arfai Ceramics Lda CasaAcessórios e Decoração Cerâmica Azul
    Casua Luxury'15, Arfai Ceramics Lda Arfai Ceramics Lda CasaAcessórios e Decoração Cerâmica Metalizado/Prateado
    Casua Luxury'15, Arfai Ceramics Lda Arfai Ceramics Lda CasaAcessórios e Decoração Cerâmica Multicolor
    Casua Luxury'15

    Decorative ceramics manufacturers, Arfai supply design, quality and passion in each piece produced.

    Located in Alcobaça, western part of Portugal, the company operates for 25 years in the decorative ceramics business, being specialized on the development of a wide home accessories collection and on the production of exclusive design projects for "private label".

    Arfai's skills, know-how and excellance service provided have allowed the company to partner up with some of the most renowned international brands of interior design and home fashion from all over the world, such as Denmark, Norway, UK, USA, Korea and United Arab Emirates.

    Feel invited to visit our website and know more about us!

    ALL ABOUT COMMITMENT.

    Serviços
    Decorative Ceramics
    Áreas servidas
    Alcobaça
    Prémios
    • Merit Award 2005
    • Kähler Supplier Award 2013/2014
    • Next Silver Supplier 2017
    Endereço
    Rua do Depósito da Água
    2460-619 Alcobaça
    Portugal
    +351-262505290 www.arfaiceramics.com
    Propriedade legal

    Arfai - Ceramics Portugal

