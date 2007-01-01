Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

    we shape is a Baleal based architects and design studio. We enjoy designing, making and building from initial design lead thinking, drawing and model making through to detailed technical design and being engaged in the process of construction.


    Maria João Rodrigues, Architect and Founder

    Sebastien Formosinho Muller, Architect and Founder


    Maria and Sebastien studied architecture at the Lusíada University. They worked at selected offices in Lisbon, London and Copenhagen.

    Serviços
    • arquitetura (estudo prévio
    • licenciamento e execução
    • Acompanhamento de obra
    • Interior Design
    Áreas servidas
    • Portugal
    • Leiria
    • Lisboa
    • Peniche
    • Baleal
    Endereço
    Rua Infante D. Henrique
    2790 Leiria
    Portugal
    +351-965080500
