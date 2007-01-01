we shape is a Baleal based architects and design studio. We enjoy designing, making and building from initial design lead thinking, drawing and model making through to detailed technical design and being engaged in the process of construction.
Maria João Rodrigues, Architect and Founder
Sebastien Formosinho Muller, Architect and Founder
Maria and Sebastien studied architecture at the Lusíada University. They worked at selected offices in Lisbon, London and Copenhagen.
- Serviços
- arquitetura (estudo prévio
- licenciamento e execução
- Acompanhamento de obra
- Interior Design
- Áreas servidas
- Portugal
- Leiria
- Lisboa
- Peniche
- Baleal
- Endereço
-
Rua Infante D. Henrique
2790 Leiria
Portugal
+351-965080500