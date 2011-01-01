Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

Para garantir a melhor experiência em nossa plataforma, por favor faça o download de outros browsers gratuitamente. Basta clicar no ícone!

Espaços
Profissionais
Revista
DIY
Torne-se um profissional
Premium
Logout
DaTerra
Designers em Leça Do Balio
Visão geral 11Projetos (11) 0Livros de ideias (0)
Avaliações (0)
edit edit in admin Solicitar avaliação Novo projeto
Solicitar avaliação Editar perfil

Projetos

Novo projeto
  • Torne-se Premium
    • Guatavita Collection, DaTerra DaTerra Sala de jantarAcessórios e decoração Cerâmica
    Guatavita Collection, DaTerra DaTerra Sala de jantarAcessórios e decoração Cerâmica
    Guatavita Collection, DaTerra DaTerra Sala de jantarAcessórios e decoração Cerâmica
    +5
    Guatavita Collection
    Scandinaviam Folk Collection, DaTerra DaTerra Sala de jantarAcessórios e decoração Cerâmica
    Scandinaviam Folk Collection, DaTerra DaTerra Sala de jantarAcessórios e decoração Cerâmica
    Scandinaviam Folk Collection, DaTerra DaTerra Sala de jantarAcessórios e decoração Cerâmica
    +5
    Scandinaviam Folk Collection
    Buñol Collection, DaTerra DaTerra CasaAcessórios e Decoração Cerâmica
    Buñol Collection, DaTerra DaTerra CasaAcessórios e Decoração Cerâmica
    Buñol Collection, DaTerra DaTerra CasaAcessórios e Decoração Cerâmica
    +5
    Buñol Collection
    Vrindavan Collection, DaTerra DaTerra CasaAcessórios e Decoração Cerâmica
    Vrindavan Collection, DaTerra DaTerra CasaAcessórios e Decoração Cerâmica
    Vrindavan Collection, DaTerra DaTerra CasaAcessórios e Decoração Cerâmica
    +5
    Vrindavan Collection
    Mariana Trench, DaTerra DaTerra CasaAcessórios e Decoração Cerâmica
    Mariana Trench, DaTerra DaTerra CasaAcessórios e Decoração Cerâmica
    Mariana Trench, DaTerra DaTerra CasaAcessórios e Decoração Cerâmica
    +5
    Mariana Trench
    Pantanal Collection, DaTerra DaTerra CasaAcessórios e Decoração Cerâmica
    Pantanal Collection, DaTerra DaTerra CasaAcessórios e Decoração Cerâmica
    Pantanal Collection, DaTerra DaTerra CasaAcessórios e Decoração Cerâmica
    +5
    Pantanal Collection
    Mostrar todos os 11 projetos

    This project began in 2011, when we gathered the expertise of 20 years developing home accessories for the most demanding department stores of Europe and North America and decided to do some experiments with ceramics. The result was our beautiful collection of organic stoneware, handmade and handpainted with the boldness required to bring the tableware game to a whole new level. Inspired in interesting places around the world, our pieces represent the meeting point for Earth's beauty and human wanderlust.

    DaTerra: with love

    Áreas servidas
    • Europa
    • América do Norte
    • América do Sul
    • Asia
    • Austrália
    Endereço
    Texnorte Industrial Limited Rua Lionesa, nº 446, CEL, Ed.C24
    4465-671 Leça Do Balio
    Portugal
    +351-910154675 www.daterrawithlove.pt
      Add SEO element