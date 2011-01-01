This project began in 2011, when we gathered the expertise of 20 years developing home accessories for the most demanding department stores of Europe and North America and decided to do some experiments with ceramics. The result was our beautiful collection of organic stoneware, handmade and handpainted with the boldness required to bring the tableware game to a whole new level. Inspired in interesting places around the world, our pieces represent the meeting point for Earth's beauty and human wanderlust.

DaTerra: with love