Catarina Pacheco is a portuguese product & graphic designer based in Lisbon (PT) and Switzerland. With a traveller soul, she has living and working in different countries in Europe. Always open to new experiences, she works in a intuitive way from graphics to 3D objects with a particular interest in craft, industrial design and creative research. Currently, she is working as a freelancer for different clients and also developing self-initiated projects.
- Endereço
-
1600 Lisboa
Portugal
www.catarinapacheco.com