UTIL is a furniture and accessories brand for your home designed all around Europe and produced in Portugal. Together with some of the best emerging young designers our collection was developed focused on the social and hospitality side of everyday objects. Time as become a valuable asset and for that reason UTIL wants you to make the best of it every time you welcome someone at home. We looked carefully into the particularities of our everyday routines in order to understand the importance and the role of furniture and accessories have in such events.