Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

Para garantir a melhor experiência em nossa plataforma, por favor faça o download de outros browsers gratuitamente. Basta clicar no ícone!

Espaços
Profissionais
Revista
DIY
Torne-se um profissional
Premium
Logout
UTIL
Mobiliário e acessórios em Lisboa
Visão geral 0Projetos (0) 0Livros de ideias (0)
Avaliações (0)
edit edit in admin Solicitar avaliação Novo projeto
Solicitar avaliação Editar perfil
Novo projeto
  • Torne-se Premium
    • Clique para completar

    UTIL is a furniture and accessories brand for your home designed all around Europe and  produced in Portugal. Together with some of the best emerging young designers our collection was developed focused on the social and hospitality side of everyday objects. Time as become a valuable asset and for that reason UTIL wants you to make the best of it every time you welcome someone at home. We looked carefully into the particularities of our everyday routines in order to understand the importance and the role of furniture and accessories have in such events.

    Serviços
    Comércio de mobiliário e acessórios para a casa
    Áreas servidas
    Lisboa
    Prémios
    • Oyster – German Design Award Nomination 2016
    • Basso – German Design Award Nomination 2016
    Endereço
    Rua de Pedrouços 37B
    1400-285 Lisboa
    Portugal
    +351-919975119 www.thisisutil.com
      Add SEO element