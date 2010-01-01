Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

    OPO'Lab is a multidisciplinary center dedicated to think and explore the creative use of new technologies in architecture, construction, design and other artistic fields, by promoting research, education and culture activities. Since its founding year, 2010, the OPO-LAB has contributed to the development and realization of projects proposed by countless creative minds that challenge the limits.
    This project assumes therefore a key strategic role in the context in which it operates, to establish important partnerships with other social actors such as public authorities, schools and associations, cultural and scientific advancement.

    Serviços
    • fabricação digital
    • maquetas
    • corte em cnc laser etc
    Áreas servidas
    arquitectura design e Porto
    Endereço
    Rua D. João IV 643
    4000-303 Porto
    Portugal
    +351-913224395 http//www.opolab.com
