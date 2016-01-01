Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

Meireles Arquitectos
Arquitetos em Porto
Avaliações (1)
    We have experience in dealing with both institutional and private clients. Throughout time, we have developed several kinds of programs, always adapting to every client needs and wishes.

    Our more recent projects were developed in the historical centre of Porto (PT).

    Serviços
    • Projeto de licenciamento
    • Projeto de execução
    • Acompanhamento de obra
    • Fiscalização
    Áreas servidas
    Arquitetura e Porto
    Prémios
    • Silver Winner – Prémios Lusófonos de Arquitetura e Design de Interiores – Category – Restoration/Renovation.
    • Silver Winner – 2021 MUSE Design Awards; Category – Restoration/Renovation.
    • Winner – World Architecture and Design Awards 2019 (WADA 2019); Category – Restoration/Renovation.
    • Honorable Mention – Architecture MasterPrize™ 2018; Category – Architectural Design / Residential Architecture.
    Endereço
    Praceta do Prof. Egas Moniz, 12
    4100 Porto
    Portugal
    +351-223265171 www.mmeireles.com

    Avaliações

    vitor airosa
    há cerca de 2 anos
