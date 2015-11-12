André Teoman born in Viana do Castelo, Portugal in 1989 completed his design classes in Viana do Castelo. Teoman was raised between the all so peaceful and traditional Viana do Castelo and the inspirational Istanbul which allied with his experience in the world of puppetry and theater helped his the love for the fantasy world grow. In 2012, he set out for a new life experience in Oporto, where he worked with several luxury design furniture brands, developing pieces like the Newton Dining Table, Piccadilly Cabinet or the Hypnotic Chandelier, which were considered trends from many trendsetters. He also won the Young Design International 2014 Award by the Light + Building Messe Frankfurt Fair. By the end of 2014 he went once again on a new adventure.... to start his own studio.Making a difference with his hometown local artisans is now as important as creating meaningful projects. To preserve such artistry is a mission and it developed into the desire to join the best artisans with other great techniques that are being forgotten around the world. Teoman doesn’t believe in the unity of the “true, the good and the beautiful”, that aesthetically valuable and quality-conscious design will make us better people, as Bauhaus or the Werkbund once proclaimed. He creates his own world with wicked ideas and turns them into a symbolization of distinctive taste and humor. Looking at emotion as one of his priorities the pieces have this strong passionate bond with the concept that makes the user look twice and wonder about it. His work has already began to be noticed and awarded. International press has featured his recent work, that with the Adesignaward won in 2015 has helped to start the studio with the right foot. His most recent appearance was in the EXD 15’ in the ‘DESEJO, TENSÃO, TRANSIÇÃO, PERCURSOS DO DESIGN PORTUGUÊS’ in Oporto Matosinhos with his Kaleidoscope table. In 2016 he presents for the first time his work specially made for the Showme Gallery, with the “Welcome to the Club” exhibition.