- 2011 –
IBERIAN URBAN EQUIPMENT PRIZE 2011 – 1st prize with VERSO public lighting
- 2010 –
BASEL RIVERFRONT Invited internacional competition – shortlist
- 2010 –
ARCHITECTS DIRECTORY – 30 EMERGING ARCHITECTS Wallpaper* Magazine – selection
- 2007 –
MOBILIDADE 07 – selected and exhibited
- 2007 –
VAMOS FAZER CIDADE Trienale of Architecture of Lisbon/ Expresso newspaper – 1st Prize
- 2007 –
TEKTONICA 07 International competition – 1st Prize
- 2005 –
SELF-SUFICIENT HOUSING 1st International competition by IAAC – published by ACTAR
- Endereço
Rua das Sobreiras 396 2nd
4150-713 Porto
Portugal
+351-917208898
www.arg-studio.com