Foot Stool & Decoration

Features that deliver a flawless classic look. It is an item that receives interferences of the European furniture of centuries XV and XVI, being an excellent option to bring refinement and elegance to its spaces. Objects that accurately redeem the style of the past can exceptionally customize the décor, invest and be amazed!. Our footstools can be customized with the legs of your choice. All our legs are the same price and included in the cost of your footstool. There are hundreds of other styles available.

Traditional, sophisticated, ultra - contemporary or retro? Or footstool legs come in a range of shapes, sizes and finishes, from long and slender to short and fat. The legs you choose can totally change the style of your footstool - browse our website and you'll see some great ideas of how these legs could suit your home.

Take note of the height of your chosen legs - this will be added to your footstool to give an overall height. The height of your footstool depends on what you are going to use it for. You might fancy a low coffee table footstool, or maybe a high bench stool for the hallway.