BOTA Creative Studio
Mobiliário e acessórios em Porto
    MARY
    FARGO
    DEM
    SORNA
    SAGO

    We are a lively and cheerful Portuguese brand that learns and believes in the most positive and enjoyable aspects of each experience. BOTA is natural.  We know what we want and where we are going . We do not want to complicate .

    Always on the search of new materials, craftsmen , techniques , trends and opportunities for new products to bring to market . We will not stand still. We are in touch with the world, we know our clients and  explore the internationalization being always on the look out to what surrounds us  and the the needs of our audience .
    Bota conveys cheerfulness , proactivity , cleverness and freedom.

    We are prepared to act quickly when an opportunity arises, always prepared to adapt ourselves to the situations. We give full freedom to our designers , artisans and partners so as not to limit the creativity of each, creating pieces that are not limited to one area or style and choosing  each of our collaborators unbiased: artists , musicians , actors , illustrators , entrepreneurs,…

    Áreas servidas
    Porto
    Endereço
    Rua Padre Luis Almeida n.33
    4150-470 Porto
    Portugal
    +351-226182636 www.bota-creative.com
