Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

Para garantir a melhor experiência em nossa plataforma, por favor faça o download de outros browsers gratuitamente. Basta clicar no ícone!

Espaços
Profissionais
Revista
DIY
Torne-se um profissional
Premium
Logout
Stabörd
Mobiliário e acessórios em Matosinhos
Visão geral 4Projetos (4) 0Livros de ideias (0)
Avaliações (0)
edit edit in admin Solicitar avaliação Novo projeto
Solicitar avaliação Editar perfil

Projetos

Novo projeto
  • Torne-se Premium
    • Vinoblanco Valencia, Stabörd Stabörd Stands de automóveis modernos
    Vinoblanco Valencia, Stabörd Stabörd Stands de automóveis modernos
    Vinoblanco Valencia, Stabörd Stabörd Stands de automóveis modernos
    +5
    Vinoblanco Valencia
    Vermar Hotel, Stabörd Stabörd Stands de automóveis modernos
    Vermar Hotel, Stabörd Stabörd Stands de automóveis modernos
    Vermar Hotel, Stabörd Stabörd Stands de automóveis modernos
    +9
    Vermar Hotel
    Vinotino Valencia, Stabörd Stabörd Stands de automóveis modernos
    Vinotino Valencia, Stabörd Stabörd Stands de automóveis modernos
    Vinotino Valencia, Stabörd Stabörd Stands de automóveis modernos
    +2
    Vinotino Valencia
    Vindega Wine Bistro, Stabörd Stabörd Hotéis tropicais
    Vindega Wine Bistro, Stabörd Stabörd Hotéis tropicais
    Vindega Wine Bistro, Stabörd Stabörd Hotéis tropicais
    +3
    Vindega Wine Bistro

    Stabörd is a luxury design brand.

    We design furniture, lighting and accessories specially for the Hospitality and Food & Beverage industry.

    Together with our craftsman, we pay tribute to the mid-century and postmodern aesthetics with innovative and outstanding design.

    Our contact department designs custom pieces and works close with the clients and manufacturers in order to surpass expectations.

    Serviços
    Contract, Interior Design, e Product Design
    Áreas servidas
    • Hospitality
    • Food & Beverage
    • Office
    • Home
    Prémios
    Design and Design by Marc Praquin
    Endereço
    Rua Conde São Salvador, 352 – 7th floor
    4450-264 Matosinhos
    Portugal
    +351-930572976 stabord.com
      Add SEO element