PURA-MESTRIA is a a new Portuguese Brand of Lighting and furniture, that made its debut in Milan, at Euroluce (from 4 to 9 of April). Our concept is the combination of manual techniques of manufacture, made by experienced and knowledgeable people - Mestres (in English, Masters) and the use of noble materials (wood, glass, metals, ceramics, ..) used whenever possible in their purest form, Without attempts to try to mask their most striking features. Here, in the central zone of Portugal, we have all these human resources at our disposal, so we had the opportunity to work directly with these people and know their capabilities, as well as getting to know the materials that they work with.