PURA MESTRIA
Iluminação em Marinha Grande
    • JAR table lamps, PURA MESTRIA PURA MESTRIA Sala de estarIluminação Madeira maciça Acabamento em madeira
    JAR table lamps
    BLOWN pendant collection., PURA MESTRIA PURA MESTRIA Sala de estarIluminação Vidro Ambar/dourado
    BLOWN pendant collection.
    the NINHO DE ANDORINHAS pendant, PURA MESTRIA PURA MESTRIA Sala de estarIluminação Vidro Branco
    the NINHO DE ANDORINHAS pendant
    THE MIC lamps., PURA MESTRIA PURA MESTRIA Sala de estarIluminação Cobre/Bronze/Latão Transparente
    THE MIC lamps.

    PURA-MESTRIA is a a new Portuguese Brand of Lighting and furniture, that made its debut in Milan, at Euroluce (from 4 to 9 of April). Our concept is the combination of manual techniques of manufacture, made by experienced and knowledgeable people - Mestres (in English, Masters) and the use of noble materials (wood, glass, metals, ceramics, ..) used whenever possible in their purest form, Without attempts to try to mask their most striking features. Here, in the central zone of Portugal, we have all these human resources at our disposal, so we had the opportunity to work directly with these people and know their capabilities, as well as getting to know the materials that they work with.

    Serviços
    lighting and furniture objects.
    Áreas servidas
    wordwide e Marinha Grande
    Endereço
    Rua do repouso nº46, Casal Galego
    2430-085 Marinha Grande
    Portugal
    +351-244555230 www.pura-mestria.pt
