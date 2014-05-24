Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

AMALGAMA
Arquitetos em Lisboa
Avaliações
Projetos

    • C Shop, AMALGAMA AMALGAMA
    C Shop
    Moriguchi House, AMALGAMA AMALGAMA Salas de estar asiáticas Madeira
    Moriguchi House, AMALGAMA AMALGAMA Salas de estar asiáticas Madeira
    Moriguchi House, AMALGAMA AMALGAMA Quartos asiáticos Madeira
    +2
    Moriguchi House
    bookshelf, AMALGAMA AMALGAMA Sala de estarEstantes Madeira Acabamento em madeira
    bookshelf, AMALGAMA AMALGAMA Sala de estarEstantes Madeira
    bookshelf
    Exibição em Juromenha, AMALGAMA AMALGAMA Jardins asiáticos
    Exibição em Juromenha, AMALGAMA AMALGAMA Jardins asiáticos
    Exibição em Juromenha, AMALGAMA AMALGAMA Jardins asiáticos
    +4
    Exibição em Juromenha
    Casa em Santos, AMALGAMA AMALGAMA
    Casa em Santos

    AMALGAMA is an architecture and design practice founded by Alexandre Vicente focused into changing the discourse of architecture.

    The practice does not only operates in a physical space, it operates in a spectrum of a network, a interconnection of sharing knowledge a practice at a virtual and physical level, we build buildings as we build networks which we call structures, the foundations of architecture itself.

    Serviços
    Arquitectura e Design
    Áreas servidas
    Portugal + Japão
    Prémios
    2013 – Archiprix Portugal 2013 – Finalist with the project “Museum in the Line of Defense of Juromenha”2012 – UAL award for best student of the architecture course of 2011-122012 – SECIL Universities Award 2011 – first prize winner2011 – NU KRE Project – Competition of Ideas “Change the Neighbourhood” of the Program Choices – first prize winner ( built project )2011 – Archinews Stand Concept Competition – finalist shortlisted2010 – SECIL Universities Award 2010 – shortlisted, selected by jury2010 – Let’s Talk About Houses: Cova da Moura – Lisbon Architecture Triennal Second Edition – first prize winner
    Endereço
    Rua Luciano Cordeiro 89, 2º Esq
    1150-213 Lisboa
    Portugal
    +351-915656926 www.amalgamatelier.com
    Propriedade legal

    A empresa pertence a Alexandre Vicente

    Avaliações

    Daniela Ramos – homify Daniela Ramos – homify
    A equipa da AMALGAMA revelou bastante profissionalismo e competência nos serviços prestados na área de arquitetura em Portugal e no Japão. A homify Portugal recomenda vivamente o contacto com estes profissionais!
    há mais de 4 anos
