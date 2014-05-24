AMALGAMA is an architecture and design practice founded by Alexandre Vicente focused into changing the discourse of architecture.
The practice does not only operates in a physical space, it operates in a spectrum of a network, a interconnection of sharing knowledge a practice at a virtual and physical level, we build buildings as we build networks which we call structures, the foundations of architecture itself.
- Serviços
- Arquitectura e Design
- Áreas servidas
- Portugal + Japão
- Prémios
- 2013 – Archiprix Portugal 2013 – Finalist with the project “Museum in the Line of Defense of Juromenha”2012 – UAL award for best student of the architecture course of 2011-122012 – SECIL Universities Award 2011 – first prize winner2011 – NU KRE Project – Competition of Ideas “Change the Neighbourhood” of the Program Choices – first prize winner ( built project )2011 – Archinews Stand Concept Competition – finalist shortlisted2010 – SECIL Universities Award 2010 – shortlisted, selected by jury2010 – Let’s Talk About Houses: Cova da Moura – Lisbon Architecture Triennal Second Edition – first prize winner
- Endereço
-
Rua Luciano Cordeiro 89, 2º Esq
1150-213 Lisboa
Portugal
+351-915656926 www.amalgamatelier.com
A empresa pertence a Alexandre Vicente