Marcos Alves Design
Designers em Barcelos
    CHIPRE IMPERIAL SOAP
    CHIPRE IMPERIAL SOAP
    ​kiosk
    ​kiosk
    Jamonera
    Jamonera
    ​FORCE YAWNING
    ​FORCE YAWNING
    Pentexagonal Tile
    Pentexagonal Tile
    Portugal ADN
    Portugal ADN
    Hello! My name is Marcos. I am a Portuguese designer. See my work, and if thou wilt, feel free to contact me for any possible project or simply to say hello!

    Serviços
    Design
    Áreas servidas
    Barcelos
    Prémios
    • - Honorable Menstion in the international competition “Art on Chairs” with a urban design project “Organature” – Paredes, Funiture Capital – Portugal.
    • - First Prize in the category of “Technology” With the tipographic design “Font Cup” at the annual event ATWI (and the winner is… ) – University of Aveiro.
    • - Winner of the competition to the attribution of a training for young talent. Organized by University of Extremadura and ACENVEX company – Baños de Monte Myor – Spain.
    • - Winner of the competition to creat a corporate image to the second portuguese young chemists meeting (2PYCheM) – University of Aveiro
    Endereço
    4775 Barcelos
    Portugal
    +351-915680928
