Hello! My name is Marcos. I am a Portuguese designer. See my work, and if thou wilt, feel free to contact me for any possible project or simply to say hello!
- - Honorable Menstion in the international competition “Art on Chairs” with a urban design project “Organature” – Paredes, Funiture Capital – Portugal.
- - First Prize in the category of “Technology” With the tipographic design “Font Cup” at the annual event ATWI (and the winner is… ) – University of Aveiro.
- - Winner of the competition to the attribution of a training for young talent. Organized by University of Extremadura and ACENVEX company – Baños de Monte Myor – Spain.
- - Winner of the competition to creat a corporate image to the second portuguese young chemists meeting (2PYCheM) – University of Aveiro
4775 Barcelos
Portugal
+351-915680928 www.behance.net/marcosafa