HR Design Studio is a Portuguese design studio that has the will to create, explore and show new details in Design.

Started in 2014 by Hugo Ribeiro, graduated in Design Environments in ESAD -School of Arts and Design at Caldas da Rainha. Soon he revealed a different view to create new forms, materials and colors, combining them in unique ways.

HR Studio has been marking its position in the market with the participation on several magazines, events and prominent platforms in national and international design. The rapid growth, the multidisciplinary team and the strong ambition for the studio to become a platform in areas like ambient, furniture, accessories and consultancy, will give the vision for new and amazing ideas.

Behind the obvious, is the motto for the search of materials into different and constructive ways. Originality is the combination and exploration of the limits of their potential.