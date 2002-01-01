Helaas is jouw browser verouderd.

Fenabel-The heart of seating
Mobiliário e acessórios em Rebordosa
    • Healthcare Project in a High Level, Fenabel-The heart of seating Fenabel-The heart of seating Sala de estarBancos e cadeiras Madeira Acabamento em madeira
    Healthcare Project in a High Level, Fenabel-The heart of seating Fenabel-The heart of seating Sala de estarAcessórios e Decoração Madeira Cinzento
    Healthcare Project in a High Level
    Wood & Portuguese Cork | Cork Chairs, Fenabel-The heart of seating Fenabel-The heart of seating CozinhaMesas e cadeiras Madeira Acabamento em madeira
    Wood & Portuguese Cork | Cork Chairs
    Gomo Collection, Fenabel-The heart of seating Fenabel-The heart of seating Sala de estarAcessórios e Decoração Madeira maciça Verde
    Gomo Collection
    For World Home, Fenabel-The heart of seating Fenabel-The heart of seating Sala de estarSofás e divãs Madeira
    For World Home, Fenabel-The heart of seating Fenabel-The heart of seating Sala de estarSofás e divãs Madeira
    For World Home, Fenabel-The heart of seating Fenabel-The heart of seating Sala de estarSofás e divãs Madeira
    +2
    For World Home
    Please Seat With Us!, Fenabel-The heart of seating Fenabel-The heart of seating Stands de automóveis modernos Madeira Azul
    Please Seat With Us!, Fenabel-The heart of seating Fenabel-The heart of seating Stands de automóveis modernos Madeira
    Please Seat With Us!, Fenabel-The heart of seating Fenabel-The heart of seating Stands de automóveis modernos Madeira Verde
    +5
    Please Seat With Us!

    Fenabel is a leading company on the production of wood chairs for home and contract market. Created in
    1992, in Rebordosa, the family company that is already in its third generation, joining “know-how, experience and professionalism” it’s capable of offering a high quality product recognized world-wide. The company, with a turnover of 7 million euros, it’s present in more of 10 countries, as France, Italy, UK, USA, Holland and Canada.

    Fenabel has a production capacity of around 1200 units monthly, with a team of 75 employees that work hardly and carefully to fulfill the compromises taken with the clients.

    With high-tech equipment, Fenabel joins tradition with innovation, with special attention for the design and advanced production methods. The brand Fenabel – The Heart of Seating has a personalized service “tailor made” and “customer made” with solutions adapted to the client needs.

    Serviços
    Wood Chairs&Armchairs Manufacturer
    Áreas servidas
    Rebordosa
    Prémios
    • 2002 | Ocean Beat Designed by André Rosendo
    • + 2006 | Semínima Chair Designed by Fernando Leite + 2011 | Pearl Chair Designed by Luís Barbosa +2012 | Smile Collection Designed by Aitor Garcia + 2013 | Poika Chair Designed by Tuomas Tolvanen
    Endereço
    Rua das Fontainhas,162
    4585-426 Rebordosa
    Portugal
    +351-224119120 www.fenabel.pt

