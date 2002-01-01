Fenabel is a leading company on the production of wood chairs for home and contract market. Created in

1992, in Rebordosa, the family company that is already in its third generation, joining “know-how, experience and professionalism” it’s capable of offering a high quality product recognized world-wide. The company, with a turnover of 7 million euros, it’s present in more of 10 countries, as France, Italy, UK, USA, Holland and Canada.

Fenabel has a production capacity of around 1200 units monthly, with a team of 75 employees that work hardly and carefully to fulfill the compromises taken with the clients.

With high-tech equipment, Fenabel joins tradition with innovation, with special attention for the design and advanced production methods. The brand Fenabel – The Heart of Seating has a personalized service “tailor made” and “customer made” with solutions adapted to the client needs.