O gabinete da designer e artista Paula Gouveia,

visa criar um novo conceito na fusão do design com a arte. Um conceito que alie todas as formas de arte com o design de interiores, apelando a uma componente mais emotiva e sentida dos lugares. Lugares com identidade, que transmitam sensações e boas energias.

Apresentamos um serviço diversificado, abrangendo o sector comercial público/privado e residências particulares, onde o elemento diferenciado é a forte componente artística.

Temos uma equipa de designers com um dominador comum, a criação de projectos artísticos, tendo como foco aliar a identidade do cliente, ao factor estético, funcional e sensorial dos ambientes criados.

From her strong artistic sense, and from the need build differentiated atmospheres rich in sensations, was born by paula gouveia, with the aim of creating a new concept in the fusion of design with art. A concept that combines art with interior décor, appealing to a more emotional component of the spaces. Spaces with "a soul of their own", which transmit sensations and good energies. This new Interior Architecture and Design & Fine Arts brand, presents a diversified service, covering the public and private sectors and private residences, where the differentiating element is the strong artistic component. We have a team of designers, working under a common purpose, that of “creating projects with a soul of their own, always striving to combine the client's identity, to the aesthetic, functional and sensory dimension of the created spaces”.

Designer with solid experience in Fashion Design, Interior Design and with strong knowledge of Fine Arts.

Experience gained over the years while she pursued her artistic activity coupled with the strong ability to create and autonomously coordinate artistic projects on the field of Interior Design, Fashion and Fine Arts. The strong versatility concerning her pictorial universe positively marks the interaction of knowledge and valences acquired in the three areas in which she moves.





