feedback-studio arquitectos
Arquitetos em Viana Do Castelo
    Hotel El Peñon
    Pacifika Restaurante
    MBIT Circunvalação
    Amaral Loft

    FEEDBACK STUDIO ARQUITECTOS is an Ibero American partnership architecture office based in Portugal. Founded in 2006 by Joana Carvalho and Carlos Valencia, FBSA focus in creating new ways of thinking and living everyday use architecture.

    FBSA- projects currently under process or construction include the team member of the “Aldeias de Mar” North Portuguese coast Master Plan, Housing building in Perre, building rehabilitation in the historic downtown of Viana so Castelo, and the Avianense Chocolate Factory Housing Project in Viana do Castelo.

    FBSA’s recently completed projects include the interior architecture of the Design Hotels member, Caminha Design & Wine Hotel, Portugal. Urban Pop-Up Spaces for Burger Town and Casa Rosa café in Bogotá (Colombia), various retail/commercial projects such as Miramar restaurant in Barcelona (Spain), Moderna Joalheiros in Guarda (Portugal), Caisnovo Socomina in Viana do Castelo (Portugal), Freguez in Viana do Castelo (Portugal) and the Café do Teatro Municipal de Viana do Castelo (Portugal).

    The work of FBSA has won the XIX Premio Lápiz de Acero 2013, Bogotá (Colombia), nominated for the XII Premio Lápiz de Acero 2009 award and was selected for Espaços Pop Up – European Capital of Culture, Guimarães 2012.

    Serviços
    • Arquitectura
    • arquitectura interiores
    • DESIGN INTERIORES
    Áreas servidas
    Portugal e Colômbia
    Endereço
    Rua do Trigo 55
    4900-333 Viana Do Castelo
    Portugal
    www.feedback-studio.net
