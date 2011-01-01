Paulo do Vale Afonso (1982.Ponte de Lima, Portugal) is graduated in architecture from the Architecture Department of Coimbra’s University (Portugal), having also attended NTNU (Trondheim, Norway). After an internship in OAB - Carlos Ferrater Partnership in Barcelona, he moves to Lima, Peru, in 2011 where he joins 51-1 Arquitectos, the peruvian branch of Supersudaca. During his time at 51-1, he has worked on several projects of various scales and later, as project leader, he was responsible for the design and delivery of major projects, such as collective housing projects Arawa, SO3555, and Palmeras, or the Ciudad del Rio masterplan, amongst others.

In 2012, he co-founded AMA – Afonso Maccaglia Architecture where, until 2014, they have mainly developed educational projects in remote areas in the Peruvian central jungle, amongst which Chuquibambilla School, Second Award winner in World Habitat and Social Development in the XIX Bienal Panamericana de Quito 2014 and finalist in the “Oscar Niemeyer” Award of Latin-American Architecture 2016, and Mazaronkiari Multipurpose Room, finalist in the X BIAU - Bienal Iberoamericana de Arquitectura y Urbanismo. Has been shortlisted as one of the 10 architects/studios selected worldwide to the Début Award for architects under the age of 35 of the 4th Lisbon Architecture Triennale in 2016, and his work has been presented in conferences and published worldwide.

He is currently residing and working in Portugal.